Southern Seven Reports New Case of COVID-19 in Massac County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports the second case of COVID-19 in Massac County. This individual, a male in his 60’s, has been notified and is currently in isolation at home. Public health officials are investigating this case, and speaking with individuals whom the patient may have come in contact with prior to diagnosis. If you are contacted by public health officials, respond promptly. The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically in the past week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that there were 899 new individuals with COVID-19 identified yesterday, bringing the confirmed total in the State to 11,256 individuals.

