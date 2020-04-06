Weekend reports of shots fired in south Cape Girardeau, no victims found

Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired around 9:20 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the location and found fresh glass scattered in the roadway, but no victims, suspects or shell casings were located. Officers also checked with local hospitals and no victims came in for injuries related to this incident. Sgt. Hann says that it appeared a car window had been damaged, but the vehicle left the scene. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

