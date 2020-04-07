04-06-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 19 positive cases of COVID19 and 4 recoveries in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 579 people with 7 positive cases in Cape County and 264 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 170 people with 3 positive cases in Cape County and 126 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 29 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 27 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 9 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 8 are female and 11 are male. 2 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 7 in the City of Cape, and 10 in Jackson. 7 of the cases are travel-related, 4 are from close-contact to a known case, and 8 are unknown. 5 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Confirmed cases in other counties:

Bollinger – 2

Perry – 28

Scott – 10

Stoddard – 7

Dunklin – 8

Butler – 4