8th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dunklin County

Officials with the Dunklin County Health Department have confirmed an eighth positive case of COVID-19. Local Health Department staff will be monitoring the case and additional follow up contacts will be done. They have already received a list of people from the patient’s contacts. This patient is self-quarantining at home. No other information will be released about the patient. The Dunklin County Health Department is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC, to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual, while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms

