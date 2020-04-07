Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 20-08 Regarding Notary Public in Response to COVID-19

Governor Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 20-08 suspending a statutory requirement that a notary public must conduct the notarization of official documents while the singer appears personally in front of him or her. As requested by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the Order allows for the use of audio-video technology to complete the personal appearance requirement, protecting the health and safety of both notaries public as well as Missourians who otherwise would have been required to have close contact with the notary. The Executive Order invokes the provisions of sections 44.100 and 44.110, RSMo, which declared a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. It orders that the requirement of personal appearance before a notary public is suspended to the extent that any notarial act is authorized to be performed utilizing audio-video technology, provided certain conditions are met. The order is valid until May 15, 2020, unless extended. Already-registered notaries must register as electronic notaries public. Details on registration and the personal appearance suspension will soon be available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.mo.gov/ElectronicNotary. Email commissions@sos.mo.gov or call (573) 751-2783 with questions. The Executive Order will be viewable online at https://www.sos.mo.gov/library/reference/orders/2020/eo8.

