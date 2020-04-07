State Releases March 2020 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug reported yesterday that net general revenue collections for March 2020 decreased 4.2% compared to those for March 2019, from $759.5 million last year to $727.6 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2020 fiscal year-to-date increased 5.8% compared to March 2019, from $6.43 billion last year to $6.80 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 6.1% for the year, from $4.97 billion last year to $5.28 billion this year.

Decreased 8.9% for the month.



Sales and use tax collections

Increased 2.5% for the year, from $1.68 billion last year to $1.72 billion this year.

Increased 5.6% for the month.



Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 15.8% for the year, from $291.3 million last year to $337.3 million this year.

Increased 25.8% for the month.



All other collections

Decreased 2.4% for the year, from $370.1 million last year to $361.3 million this year.

Decreased 17.3% for the month.



Refunds

Increased 1.2% for the year, from $887.1 million last year to $897.9 million this year.

Decreased 13.8% for the month.