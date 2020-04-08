ISP investigates rural Pulaski County homicide

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a homicide in rural Pulaski County. On Thursday, March 26th, the body of 18-year-old Haley Decker, of Normal, IL, was found in rural Pulaski County. It is believed she had moved to southeast Missouri in January 2020 and had recently been reported missing from the Normal area. The investigation is ongoing at this time and no additional information is available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171 Ext. 1207.

