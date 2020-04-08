Man in Caruthersville arrested on assault charges

A man was taken into custody in Caruthersville on assault related charges. The Caruthersville Police Department report that officers received a call about an assault on 12th Street, where a woman at the home said that a 35-year-old man hit his father in the head with a pot, then struck him and the woman in the head with a shovel when he was told to leave. The suspect ran from the house after the assault. He was found on the 400 block of West 11th Street and taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail, and is waiting two charges on 1st-degree assault, two charges of armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

