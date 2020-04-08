Shooting investigation underway in Caruthersville

There is an ongoing investigation in Caruthersville regarding three shooting incidents. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department reports that authorities received a call about shots fired on a vehicle just outside city limits on Sunday, and another call an hour later, where a home on 11th and Jefferson Streets had been shot at while the residents were inside, and a vehicle with damage from the gunfire. Authorities received another call about shots fired early Monday morning, where a vehicle was found with multiple bullet holes in the passenger door. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were found later between 8th Street and Highland Avenue. The passenger was found with a gunshot wound in his leg, and the driver reported that they were shot at by three males on West 7th Street. The three suspects in the reported shootings have been located and taken into custody, and formal charges are pending following the investigation.

