Southern Seven Reports First Case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports the first case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. This individual, a female in her 60’s, has been notified and is isolating. Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 2 in Massac County and 1 in Pulaski County. They will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19, beyond their sex and age range. Many people have inquired as to where the first case lives; this information is protected by privacy regulations and for the safety of those with the disease.

