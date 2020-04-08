The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Reports First Death of COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported yesterday the first death of a Cape Girardeau County resident due to COVID-19. The resident was in their 80’s. No further details are being provided at this time due to medical privacy laws. CDC guidelines indicate that people 65 years and older are at higher risk from getting very sick form the virus. Eight out of ten deaths in the United States have been in adults 65 years and older. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. For more information, visit http://www.cgcohealthdept.com/Corona%20Virus.aspx or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.

