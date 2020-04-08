Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After being told of a limit on the number of Lysol cans she could purchase, a Walmart customer sprayed a worker in the eyes with the disinfectant, according to Massachusetts police who are seeking the public’s help in identifying the alleged assailant.

The March 27th attack occurred at a Walmart Supercenter in Leicester, a town outside Worcester. In a bid to collar the woman, police recently released a photo of her.

She appears to have departed Walmart in an Uber after she was somehow able to complete her purchase. The Walmart employee was treated by EMS workers summoned to the store following the Lysol attack.