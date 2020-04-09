Pulaski County COVID19 retraction

Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health notified Southern Seven Health Department of a positive COVID-19 case in Pulaski County. Southern Seven was told that the case could be released to the public and that happened. During the investigation process it was determined that the individual with COVID-19 had dual residency in another county outside of the southern seven region. The Illinois Department of Public Health made the decision to transfer this case to the other county. This positive case will not be counted in Pulaski County. At this time, this individual is not in the area.

