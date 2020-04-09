Two men arrested for smuggling meth, pot into Scott Co. Jail

Two Scott County men face charges for allegedly bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail via a hair clippers set. 39-year-old Gary Lutes, of Sikeston, and 23-year-old Zachary Moore, of Scott City are both charged with 3 counts of delivery/possession of a controlled substance at a county jail. On April 2, correctional officers and deputies at the Scott County Jail were alerted to possible narcotics being brought to the Scott County Jail for an inmate. Located inside of a set of hair clippers was 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of Marijuana and loose tobacco. The narcotics were concealed in a back compartment of the hair clippers. Two inmates currently being held in the Scott County Jail, 28-year-old Michael Moore and 29-yer-old Demarcus Arterberry were also charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband. You can read more in the Standard Democrat.

Zachary Moore

Gary Lutes