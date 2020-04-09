Weapons violation in Cape Girardeau

Early yesterday morning, a local man was taken into custody on a weapons violation. A traffic violation in the area of North Sprigg Street and Broadway resulted in 37-year-old DeAndre Massie being taken into custody for a weapons law violation. Officers located a fully-loaded, semi-automatic handgun near the driver’s seat of the vehicle with one round in the chamber. Massie was known to be a felon and was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon as a felon in possession of a firearm. He was later transported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office where he is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety warrant.

