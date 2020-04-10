Auditor Galloway announces audit of New Madrid County

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is conducting a regularly-scheduled audit of New Madrid County. The county was most recently audited in October 2017 and received an overall rating of good; the previous audit identified concerns about controls and procedures over the county property tax system and in offices of the sheriff and prosecuting attorney. You can provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline. The State Auditor’s Office is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Audit teams will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges. To read more about the ongoing operations of the State Auditor’s Office at this time, click here.

