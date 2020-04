The community-wide Coronavirus Test Collection Center will reduce hours starting today. The Center will now be open Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 pm. All testing locations are by appointment only and a pre-screening is required. Anyone seeking a test must first call the Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline at 573-331-4200. The Hotline is staffed from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

