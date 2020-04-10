Minor killed in Dunklin County crash

Yesterday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl from Blytheville, AR was killed in single vehicle crash in Dunklin County. A 16-year-old girl from Gosnell, AR was driving on highway NN, 2 miles north of the Arkansas state line when the crash occurred. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a utility pole, and overturned. The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospitals for serious injuries. The Blytheville girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

