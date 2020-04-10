Parson orders all MO public and charter schools to close rest of academic year
Governor Parson has ordered that all Missouri public and charter schools remain closed through the rest of the academic year. Online learning and meals will continue through the end of the school year. During yesterday’s briefing, Missouri K through 12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven encouraged school leaders to continue being creative in teaching students.
Governor Parson says the state will figure out a way for this year’s high school seniors to still walk down the graduation aisle.