Southern Seven Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports four new cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. One individual is a male in his 40’s. The other three individuals are being isolated at the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois. Southern Seven will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 2 in Massac County and 4 in Pulaski County.

