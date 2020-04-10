Woman charged after stabbing man with kitchen knife in Cape Girardeau

A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a man stabbed on S. Benton St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. As of yesterday morning, a warrant package was sent to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office for multiple charges against the woman.

