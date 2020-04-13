Blunt Welcomes Education Department Announcement Allocating $206 Million for Missouri Institutions of Higher Education & Students Impacted by COVID-19

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended the U.S. Department of Education for allocating $206 million in funding for Missouri colleges, universities, and trade schools. Half of the funding, $103 million, will be immediately available for schools to make emergency cash grants to students to cover expenses like course materials, food, housing, and health care. The second half of the funding will be allocated to schools in the coming weeks to offset other general expenses related to COVID-19, such as distance learning costs. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to secure this grant funding in the recently-enacted CARES Act.

The Blunt-backed CARES Act included a total of $14.25 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund prioritizes support for students with urgent financial needs, and assists institutions in coping with the immediate effects of coronavirus and school closures. The program provides targeted formula funding to institutions of higher education, as well as funding for minority serving institutions and HBCUs.

The full list of Missouri awards is available here.