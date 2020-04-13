Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions to Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The mobiles are intended for families who are newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to the coronavirus. They will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food. If you need food assistance, you should attend only the mobile held in the county where you live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. You should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

April 14, noon, Cape First Church, 254 South Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau

April 15, 5 p.m., Agape Worship Center, 2536 North State Highway K, Hayti

April 17, 5:30 p.m., Life Changers Restoration Ministries, 320 Coleman, Lilbourn

April 20, 2 p.m. Elk’s Lodge, 19603 Molasses Hollow Rd., Ste. Genevieve

Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, Pantry Locator page or click on Programs and Mobile Food Pantry to find other scheduled mobile food distributions.

The food bank also can help with applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.

If you wish to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on the Donate tab or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.