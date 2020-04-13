Juvenile airlifted to STL hospital after shooting in Butler County
Authorities in Butler County are investigating after what appears to be an accidental shooting. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says that Friday afternoon officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 Block of County Road 316 off of Highway UU, in reference to an accidental shooting. Sheriff Dobbs says a juvenile was handling a low caliber firearm before he accidentally shot his younger brother in the head. Following the shooting, the victim was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment. He is now out of surgery, and in critical but stable condition.