Monday, April 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman placed plastic Easter eggs stuffed with pornographic images and other items in the mailboxes of scores of homeowners, according to cops who say they collared the “deranged offender.”

Investigators allege that 42-year-old Abril Cestoni delivered the X-rated material over the past several days, resulting in her arrest on eleven counts of distributing obscene items. Cestoni, who said she works at a Publix supermarket, is being held in the Flagler County jail in lieu of $13,000 bond.

A charging affidavit alleges that Cestoni stuffed mailboxes with Easter eggs and a pamphlet containing “incoherent rants about local religious clergy” and “multiple pornographic images.” In addition to the obscene material counts, Cestoni was also charged with driving with a suspended license and violating a state order barring travel not related to essential activities.