Public Health Officials Announce 1,672 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 4-12-2020 update

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,672 new

cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 43 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

IDPH reported a total of 20,852 cases, including 720 deaths, in 86 counties in

Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.