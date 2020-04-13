Southern Seven Reports New Case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports a new case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. The individual is a female in her 40s and is being isolated. Southern Seven will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 2 in Massac County and 5 in Pulaski County. The Massac County cases are a female in her 60’s and a male in his 60’s. The Pulaski County cases are a female in her 40’s, a male in his 20’s, 2 males in their 30’s, and a male in his 40’s.

