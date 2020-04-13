Supreme Court of Missouri argument scheduled for tomorrow

The Supreme Court of Missouri has scheduled one case for oral argument tomorrow. Beginning at 9:30 tomorrow morning, the Court is scheduled to hear the State of Missouri v. Lamar Johnson, an appeal from St. Louis involving challenges to the dismissal of a prosecutor’s motion for a new trial alleging an unjust conviction. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, this argument will be conducted remotely. While specific plans remain subject to change, the Court expects to have the chief justice in the courtroom, facing a screen through which the attorneys will participate remotely via videoconference, with the other six judges participating remotely via teleconference. Although no video of the argument will be available, the Court will provide audio of the arguments, both live and archived.

Anyone wishing to listen to the arguments live may do so using the Court’s “live audio streaming” button, available along with the case summary page at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1975. The archived audio file will be made available later on the case summary page.