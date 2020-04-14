Ashcroft Announces Approved Electronic Notary Vendors

On April 6, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-08, suspending a statutory requirement that a Notary Public must conduct the notarization of official documents while the signer appears personally in front of him or her. On Friday, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft shared the first of what is expected to be several approved vendors capable of providing the audio-video services required to conduct electronic notarization. Additional approvals are anticipated in the coming days. Missouri’s current list of approved vendors is available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.mo.gov/ElectronicNotary. Questions about the suspension of the personal appearance requirement may be directed to the commissions unit within the Business Services Division by emailing commissions@sos.mo.gov or calling (573) 751-2783. If you are not a notary in Missouri and wish to become one, visit the Secretary of State’s Notary web page and click “Become a Notary Public” in the left side bar.

