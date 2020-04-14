Blunt Announces $618 Million in Coronavirus Response Funding for Missouri Hospitals & Health Care Providers

On Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt stated that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will begin distributing more than $618 million in coronavirus response funding to Missouri health care providers and hospitals. Blunt worked to secure this funding in the recently-enacted CARES Act. The CARES Act included a total of $100 billion for hospitals. The resources today are part of the initial $30 billion in relief funds that have been allocated by HHS.

