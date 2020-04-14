Rainy day fund not helpful in the COVID response

Auditor Nicole Galloway says the state will recover economically and she urges lawmakers to learn from the COVID crisis and manage the state’s finances in a more conservative way. Galloway has warned for the past two years that the reserve fund, also called the Rainy Day fund by lawmakers, is not easily accessible for emergency spending, but instead, it’s often used for day-to-day cash flow.

Galloway highlighted this in an audit and report last year and has been urging lawmakers to grow an emergency fund rather than cutting spending in tough times. The auditor’s office is building an online tool for citizens to track incoming federal money from the CARES act and how it’s being spent.