Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A supermarket shopper was spotted appearing to wear underwear on her head as a makeshift coronavirus face mask. Jared Richter and his wife Jennifer had been food shopping at supermarket in Coconut Creek, Florida on Tuesday when they spotted the woman’s quirky attempt at staying safe while buying her groceries.

As she prepared to get out of the car, 44-year-old Jennifer “froze and started cracking up” after noticing the beige underwear stretched across the customer’s head. The woman can be seen packing away her shopping and returned her trolley – completely unfazed by the couple staring at her from across the car park.

Jared’s video has now been viewed more than 35,000 times and attracted more than 380 reactions – as social media users laugh at another bizarre attempt to solve the face mask shortage.