Suspects taken into custody following attempted theft

Suspects were arrested in Poplar Bluff after they attempted to steal from a hotel cash drawer. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 17-year-old Derrick Leonard, of Kennett, was caught in the lobby area of the Comfort Inn in Poplar Bluff, attempting to steal money from a hotel cash drawer, before returning the stolen property and moving back to his room. After returning, he and two others fled from the hotel, where Leonard and a 14-year-old female were found and taken into custody on Three Rivers Boulevard. Another suspect, 19-year-old James Clark, of Memphis, TN, was found inside a dumpster near the Missouri Department of Natural Resources building about 30 minutes later. Clark was allegedly found with a firearm in his possession, and all three were transported to the Poplar Bluff Police station. Clark was formerly arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, and Leonard was charged with theft.

Like this: Like Loading...