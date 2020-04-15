Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Authorities say that a known Florida scammer is wanted by New Jersey authorities for allegedly calling in thousands of dollars’ worth of phony pizza orders in the state, claiming the food was being donated to the police.

34-year-old Sudeep Khetani, who is believed to be in Orlando, never paid for any of the orders that he placed at several Garden State pizzerias, including in South Brunswick, Montgomery, and Plainsboro.

On several occasions when the restaurants called Khetani back, he bizarrely said he wished Italians would get infected with the Coronavirus. “It is incomprehensible that a suspect would play on the goodwill of so many during these difficult times,” said Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Township Police Department.

Police were eventually able to identify Khetani through the fake phone number he used. New Jersey and Florida authorities are working together to track Khetani down. Police added that Khetani is on probation in the Sunshine State for selling fake Disney World tickets.