Trading Post – April 18

Drum equipment & hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Two outdoor light fixtures – $20 both – ph #: 573-579-4899

————-

Used brick and flu liners – FREE – ph #: 837-3133

————-

Chevy 350 turbo transmission – $120

1965 & 1967 Volkswagon vans – $12,000 both – ph #: 576-7405

————-

Craftsman riding mower – $425

Husqvarna rear-tine tiller – $425 – ph #: 837-9005

————-

‘10 Toyota Sienna van – $5,000 – ph #: 573-262-3251

————-

Pella window – 75×65 – $500

6 ft sliding Pella door – $500

2-bike bicycle rack – $200 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Five windows – $10 each – ph #: 573-450-9115

————-

10 ft jon boat – $350 & trailer – $250 – $500 for both

Buying: galvanized watering can – ph #: 573-450-1862

————-

Firewood – $40 truckload

Steel wheel tire – FREE – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Cloth rifle cases – $10 each

Hard rifle case – $15 – ph #: 573-625-0239

————-

7 ft fiberglass step ladder – $65 – ph #: 573-979-7754

————-

Tilling service – ph #: 573-576-6588

————-

‘72 International Formal cub tractor – $2,400 – ph #: 618-697-7740

————-

Sears dishwasher – $50 – ph #: 576-0030

————-

Mortar mixer – $150 – ph #: 618-521-4515

————-

Front-tine tiller – $135 – ph #: 334-1757

————-

Buying: 20 in BMX bikes – ph #: 573-270-1127

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: