04-19-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are still 35 positive cases of COVID19, 21 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 944 people with 19 positive cases in Cape County. SoutheastHealth has tested 238 people with 5 positive cases in Cape County. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 35 people in Cape County with no positive cases. Other Cape County providers have tested 8 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 19 are female and 16 are male. 7 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 12 are in the City of Cape, and 16 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 14 are from close-contact to a known case, and 13 are unknown. 7 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 3

Butler – 23

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 19

Iron – 2

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 0

New Madrid – 9

Pemiscot – 13

Perry – 39

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 3

Scott – 51

Stoddard – 18

Wayne – 0