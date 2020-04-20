Chamber Launches Save Small Business Initiative

A recent poll conducted by the Chamber and MetLife found that more than half of small businesses (54%) have closed at least temporarily or will close in the next two weeks. One in four (24%) are two months or less away from permanently closing. All of which makes the Save Small Business Initiative even more critical. The initiative features a four-part campaign including financial aid, resources and guidance, advocacy, polling, and a call to action for the larger business community and government to help small businesses. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has launched the Save Small Business Grant Fund to provide $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers. Implementing the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and the new Main Street Loan Facility will help stabilize many small businesses, but then help them reopen, recover, and grow. The Chamber is committed for the long-term.

Small Business Administration Update

Lapse in Appropriations Notice: SBA is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)-COVID-19 related assistance program (including EIDL Advances) based on available appropriations funding.

EIDL applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about the relief options available for your business, click here.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Update

The U.S. Chamber has announced a NEW grant program providing $5,000 grants to small businesses in economically distressed areas. (Our zip code qualifies.)

The application will be available today at 2:00 pm CST.