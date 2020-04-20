Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to Rising Floodwaters

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed at 9 a.m. Friday due to floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing. The Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate. Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipated the ferry to be closed for about 5 or 6 days. The closure could be extended if there is substantial rainfall upstream this week. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume. You can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/

