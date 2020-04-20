Many community heroes have answered the call during the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to serve our community through their daily work and actions!

All of our River Radio stations will say thank you this Friday, April 24th at 5pm during our “Virtual Hugs for Heroes.”

We’re inviting everyone to tune in at 5pm Friday, April 24th for a very special presentation to honor all of those on the front lines. Tune in and then we’ll ask you to honk your car horn or make some noise to celebrate our local heroes!

Please join us to say thanks on this Friday, April 24th at 5pm with River Radio and our fantastic partners:

Reis Meat Processing Inc.

Supercuts

Auto Tire & Parts

Legacy Hospice

Saint Francis Healthcare System

Auto Trim Design

Nick Hogan – State Farm Agent

Armstrong Outdoors

Shawnee Community College

Plaza Tire Service

Let us know you’re all in via the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/267224527778025/