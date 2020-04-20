MO awards $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet

The state has awarded $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet access in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.

Recipients are:

Grant Alma Communications Lafayette, Saline, and Johnson Counties, $127,913

Boycom Cablevision Doniphan and Ripley County, $162,500

Callabyte Technology Holts Summit and Callaway County, $335,806

CenturyLink Wentzville, $29,160

Chariton Valley Communications Renick Village, $206,400

Chariton Valley Communications Rockford Hills, $50,625

Gascosage Electric Cooperative Phelps County, $402,332

New Florence Telephone Co. High Hill, $113,397

Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Spring Lake & Yarrow, $354,921

Socket Telecom New Franklin, $129,860

Spectrum Mid-America Barnhart, $46,432

Spectrum Mid-America Smithville, $33,153

Steelville Telephone Exchange Bixby, $445,917

Steelville Telephone Exchange East End, $114,538

United Services Bolckow, $125,131

Worldwide Technologies Lexington, $370,990