MO awards $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet
The state has awarded $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet access in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
Recipients are:
- Grant Alma Communications Lafayette, Saline, and Johnson Counties, $127,913
- Boycom Cablevision Doniphan and Ripley County, $162,500
- Callabyte Technology Holts Summit and Callaway County, $335,806
- CenturyLink Wentzville, $29,160
- Chariton Valley Communications Renick Village, $206,400
- Chariton Valley Communications Rockford Hills, $50,625
- Gascosage Electric Cooperative Phelps County, $402,332
- New Florence Telephone Co. High Hill, $113,397
- Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Spring Lake & Yarrow, $354,921
- Socket Telecom New Franklin, $129,860
- Spectrum Mid-America Barnhart, $46,432
- Spectrum Mid-America Smithville, $33,153
- Steelville Telephone Exchange Bixby, $445,917
- Steelville Telephone Exchange East End, $114,538
- United Services Bolckow, $125,131
- Worldwide Technologies Lexington, $370,990