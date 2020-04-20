Public Health Officials Announce 1,197 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 4-19-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2

females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 50s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.