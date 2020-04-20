Woman and child killed in Butler County shooting

There have been two deaths reported following a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the shooting occurred yesterday on the 100 block of Township Line Road, west of Poplar Bluff. There are few details available at this time. So far, it is known that a woman and a child were found with gunshot wounds, and that the female was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was transported by Emergency Services, but later died from their injuries at a local hospital. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on their bodies today.

