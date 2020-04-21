04-20-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 37 positive cases of COVID19, 21 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 954 people with 20 positive cases in Cape County. SoutheastHealth has tested 272 people with 5 positive cases in Cape County. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 38 people in Cape County with no positive cases. Other Cape County providers have tested 12 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 20 are female and 17 are male. 8 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 14 are in the City of Cape, and 15 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 13 are from close-contact to a known case, and 16 are unknown. 7 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 3

Butler – 24

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 19

Iron – 2

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 0

New Madrid – 9

Pemiscot – 13

Perry – 38

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 3

Scott – 50

Stoddard – 18

Wayne – 0