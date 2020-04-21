Ameren Missouri Files 2019 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2020-2022 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Plan

Ameren Missouri has filed its 2019 Renewable Energy Standard (RES) Compliance Report and 2020-2022 RES Compliance Plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission. The PSC Staff has been directed to examine the Company’s 2019 RES Compliance Report and 2020-2022 RES Compliance Plan and file a report of its review no later than June 1st. The Office of the Public Counsel and any other interested person or entity has until June 1st to file comments.

