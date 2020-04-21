CONSUMER ALERT: Medicaid Fraud and COVID-19

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is asking Medicaid recipients to be suspicious of unexpected callers or visitors who offer COVID-19 assessments, tests, or supplies. Across the country, bad actors are using COVID-19 to lure Medicaid recipients into telling them personal details such as their date of birth, social security number, and their Medicaid number. Those scammers then use this information to fraudulently bill Medicaid for services that the Medicaid recipient will not receive, are illegitimate, or medically unnecessary.

The Missouri Attorney General is urging Medicaid recipients to follow the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance:

Recipients should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their personal information, including their Medicaid number.

Recipients should be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.

Recipients should ignore social media sites offering or advertising COVID-19 testing or treatments.

Only a physician you know or other trusted healthcare provider should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing.

If you suspect COVID-19 fraud, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (800) 286-3932. In 2019, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit secured 29 convictions and $25 million in recoveries.