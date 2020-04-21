Endangered and missing girl reported in New Madrid County

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing and endangered girl. The missing girl is 17-year-old Jillian Reed, who was last seen in Lilbourn wearing a black hoodie with “NMCC 2021” on the front design, and was holding a pink backpack. She is described as a 5’4 white female, weighs 185 lbs., and has blue eyes and brown hair. If you have any information on her or where she is, you are asked to contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.

