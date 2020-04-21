Parson restricts another $47 million in current state budget

Governor Parson is freezing another $47 million in the current state budget to help Missouri fight the coronavirus. The largest chunks of funding being withheld are nearly $16 million to K through 12 education and $7.1 million in school bus transportation. During yesterday’s virtual briefing, Parson said the restrictions will be felt by seven other state agencies, the Attorney General’s Office and the Legislature.

On April 1st, Parson announced $180 million in budget withholds, more than $81 million was from the Missouri Department of Higher Education.