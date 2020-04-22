Missouri becomes first state to sue China alleging coronavirus cover-up
Missouri is suing China alleging the country engaged in a campaign of deceit and concealment and failed to prevent the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt says China’s government should be held accountable for Missouri’s loss of life and severe economic consequences.
The lawsuit, filed yesterday in federal court, seeks unspecified compensation. Missouri Democrats say the suit is a political stunt and waste of taxpayer money.