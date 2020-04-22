Missouri prison inmate tests positive for the coronavirus A Missouri prison inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus. Alisa Nelson reports. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...