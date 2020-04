A Bloomfield man was taken into custody in Stoddard County on Sodomy and Burglary charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 52-year-old Gale Humphrey was booked on a warrant for violation of Order of Protection, one count of Sodomy, and 1st-degree Burglary. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department on a $35,000 cash only bond.

Like this: Like Loading...